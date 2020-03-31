Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 67,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Robert Half International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

