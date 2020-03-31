ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 100.9% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $13,210.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 100.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.02572499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,138,662,269 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

