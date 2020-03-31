Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZG. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

ZG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 348,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,407. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

