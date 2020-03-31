ZMINE Market Capitalization Achieves $93,759.16 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $93,759.16 and approximately $120.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004358 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00059716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00350099 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015266 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00049795 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016558 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012665 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001815 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.