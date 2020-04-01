-$0.03 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 442,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,578. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.