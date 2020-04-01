$0.66 EPS Expected for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s earnings. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after acquiring an additional 392,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,754,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

