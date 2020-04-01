0x (ZRX) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, 0x has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, OTCBTC, Iquant and CoinTiger. 0x has a market capitalization of $96.94 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, C2CX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bilaxy, Koinex, Kucoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Binance, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Iquant, IDEX, BitBay, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, WazirX, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Huobi, Gatecoin, Bithumb, FCoin, Zebpay, Crex24, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Mercatox, Hotbit, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

