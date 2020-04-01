1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.