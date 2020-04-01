$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $18.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $20.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $95.68. 741,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,458. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

