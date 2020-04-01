$2.72 EPS Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $3.42. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $23.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.03. 1,355,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,047. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.