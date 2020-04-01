2,192 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shares of KO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,652. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

