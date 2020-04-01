$349.54 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will report sales of $349.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.18 million and the lowest is $341.90 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $251.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.23.

SAM traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.39. The company had a trading volume of 169,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,001. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.42.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,216 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,338. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

