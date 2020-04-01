3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.86, 4,141,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,583,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $931.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

