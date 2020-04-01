$4.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $4.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $17.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $21.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $23.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.57.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDG traded down $47.65 on Wednesday, hitting $272.54. 1,325,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.44. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

