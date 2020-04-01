42,074 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,074 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. 4,056,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,595. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

