$486.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce sales of $486.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $429.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

ROL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,974. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 121.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

