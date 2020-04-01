$507.52 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report sales of $507.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.64 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $451.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

ALGT stock traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 223,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 92,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,426,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

