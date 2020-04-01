$766.13 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce sales of $766.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $686.40 million to $845.85 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $938.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

