AA (LON:AA) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Liberum Capital

AA (LON:AA) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.23).

AA stock traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.02 ($0.21). 22,023,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.47. AA has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.10 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

