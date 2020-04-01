AA’s (AA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.23).

Shares of AA traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 16.02 ($0.21). 22,023,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.47. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.10 ($1.29).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

