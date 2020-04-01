ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Sell

Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABB. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,069. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in ABB by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $4,241,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.