Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,197,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,072. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

