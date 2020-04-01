ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading 6.4% Higher

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.32, 1,123,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,442,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

