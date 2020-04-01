ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

ACCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

ACCO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,774. The stock has a market cap of $488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,809,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $18,446,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

