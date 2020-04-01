Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $14.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $16.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,871,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 815.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,100.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

