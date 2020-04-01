Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:AMG traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,066. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,351.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

