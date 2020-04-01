Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $56.15, 639,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 742,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik acquired 1,350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

