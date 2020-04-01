Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 318,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
SONG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 397,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Akazoo has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.
Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Akazoo Company Profile
Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.
