Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 318,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

SONG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 397,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Akazoo has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONG. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akazoo by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akazoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Akazoo during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Akazoo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

