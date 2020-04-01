Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Up 6.6%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.18, 109,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 186,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

