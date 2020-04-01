Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ALO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 198,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,993. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

