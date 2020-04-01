Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allstate traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $86.40, 2,683,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,183,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

