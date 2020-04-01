Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 32013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -213.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,195 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,476 shares of the software’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.
