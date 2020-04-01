Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 32013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -213.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,195 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,476 shares of the software’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

