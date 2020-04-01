Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $88.56, approximately 1,821,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,991,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after buying an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,760,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,292,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 233.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

