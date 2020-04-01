Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $55.30, 1,318,773 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,029,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

