American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.94.

AEO traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 3,776,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,319. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

