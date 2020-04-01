American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

