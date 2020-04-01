AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 1,217,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.