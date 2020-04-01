Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as low as $83.67 and last traded at $84.09, approximately 3,231,874 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,522,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

