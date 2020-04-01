Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $6.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the highest is $7.88. Amazon.com posted earnings of $7.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $27.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $40.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $56.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,333.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $42.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,907.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,953.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,845.72. The stock has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

