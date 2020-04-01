Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.16). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($15.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.99) to ($12.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($13.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.04) to ($7.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of BLUE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 929,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 127,834 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.