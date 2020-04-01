Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.41).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

