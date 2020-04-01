Analysts Set Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) PT at $17.40

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $5.32. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

