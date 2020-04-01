Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $33.48

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,190,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

