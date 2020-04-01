ANGLE’s (AGL) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AGL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52 ($0.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.91. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

ANGLE (LON:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ANGLE will post -7.2800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

