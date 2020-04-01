Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Get Anixter International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.82. 622,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,890. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. Anixter International has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anixter International will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anixter International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,077,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,042,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 303,425 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.