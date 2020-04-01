Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,361,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860,836. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

