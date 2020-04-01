AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $232.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AON traded as low as $152.09 and last traded at $153.68, 1,330,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,601,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.04.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

