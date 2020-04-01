Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 22,554,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,956,994. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apache by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after buying an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,782,000 after acquiring an additional 876,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,443,000 after acquiring an additional 209,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $102,618,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.