Apergy (NYSE:APY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Apergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

Apergy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 2,186,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,377. The company has a market cap of $446.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apergy by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

