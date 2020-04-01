Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,175. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $336,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.